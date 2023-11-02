Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,250 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Sunnova Energy International worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,805,000 after buying an additional 1,265,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after buying an additional 921,583 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,481,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 855,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,254,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,803,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,399. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.