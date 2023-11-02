Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,327 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.52.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,751 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.63. The stock had a trading volume of 618,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,318. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.19 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

