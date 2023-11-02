Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 135,178 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,128,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 135,178 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 8.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $293,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. 1,337,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,436. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.