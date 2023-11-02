Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 13,700 Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 125,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 49,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,347. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

