Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 18,200 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $35,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,474. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

