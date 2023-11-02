Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 295,768 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,102,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 295,768 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 9.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of Energy Transfer worth $318,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,111. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

