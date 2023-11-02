Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 324,246 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 324,246 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of TC Energy worth $80,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,333,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,922,000 after acquiring an additional 154,638 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 304,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

