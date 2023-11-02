Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 33,881 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,881 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Altus Power worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altus Power by 88.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after buying an additional 2,553,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 26.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 780,823 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 79,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 382,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 71.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 490,886 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Trading Up 4.5 %

AMPS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 162,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,730. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Altus Power had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altus Power

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,942,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,126,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.