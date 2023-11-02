Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 3,850 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 575,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,948. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

