Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 3,889 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $32,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PSX traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 364,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

