Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 4,700 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CCI traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.30. 496,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,699. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

