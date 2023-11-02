Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 48,173 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,173 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up approximately 3.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 4.26% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $112,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 748,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of AY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.04. 146,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

