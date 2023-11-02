Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 56,989 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,989 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 7.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.45% of Targa Resources worth $249,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $99,690,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,099,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 846,470 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

Targa Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE TRGP traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.54. 866,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,049. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,933.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,933.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,426 shares of company stock worth $1,040,804 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

