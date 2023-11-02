Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 6,000 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TPG were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TPG by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TPG by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TPG by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TPG by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in TPG by 1.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.49. 65,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,372. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $603.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.39 million. TPG had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,257.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.05.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

