Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 7,065 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.62. 274,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.39.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

