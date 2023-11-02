Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 9,610 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 56.8% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 109,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.0% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 511,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 101,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 75,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEQP. Scotiabank lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CEQP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 126,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,217. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.72%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Read More

