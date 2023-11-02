KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.04 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

KBR Stock Down 9.6 %

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. KBR has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -58.06%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

