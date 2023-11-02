Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $39.64 on Thursday. Kemper has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kemper by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

