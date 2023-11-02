Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 249,878 shares during the quarter. Kimball Electronics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of Kimball Electronics worth $20,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KE. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 181,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 146,825 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 386,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 11,183.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 108,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 105,318 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

NASDAQ KE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 2,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $662.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.39. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $496.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

