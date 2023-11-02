Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.60

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 88215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $539.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 305.01%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

