Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) vs. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Critical Contrast

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) and Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kyndryl and Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12%, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 2 1 0 2.33 Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Kyndryl presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12%.

This table compares Kyndryl and Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12%’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -7.47% -15.82% -2.23% Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12%’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.20 -$1.38 billion ($5.57) -2.63 Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

