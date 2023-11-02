Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

