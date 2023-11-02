Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,493.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of VIXY stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

