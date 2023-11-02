Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,138 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 35,633.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 384.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

