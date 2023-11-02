Leerink Partnrs Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.24). The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $259,307.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock worth $369,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

