Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Innospec by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.68. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.97 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. Innospec’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOSP

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.