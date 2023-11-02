Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 810.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076,256 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,159,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,958,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Bruker by 76.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,313,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,522,000 after buying an additional 568,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Bruker Stock Up 0.0 %

BRKR stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

