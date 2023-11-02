Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $99,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.29 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.