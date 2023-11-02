Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 65.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Workhorse Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,145.62% and a negative return on equity of 108.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

