Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $395.08

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $395.08 and last traded at $388.79, with a volume of 17388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $383.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.09.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LII

Lennox International Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.00 and a 200 day moving average of $334.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,121. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.