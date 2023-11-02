Leo H. Evart Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Leo H. Evart Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.0% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,280,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $419.34. 94,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $303.58 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

