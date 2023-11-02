Leo H. Evart Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 7.9% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,193. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.