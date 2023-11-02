Leo H. Evart Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,946,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,910,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 172,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after buying an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 406,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,139. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

