Leo H. Evart Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leo H. Evart Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.56. The stock had a trading volume of 206,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,189. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

