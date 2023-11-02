Leo H. Evart Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Leo H. Evart Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 141,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,736. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

