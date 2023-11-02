Leo H. Evart Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Leo H. Evart Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 1.7% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,233,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,495,000 after buying an additional 1,013,694 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,463,000. St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,888,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 402,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 189,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,435. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.