Leo H. Evart Inc. Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leo H. Evart Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after buying an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.08. 68,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,855. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

