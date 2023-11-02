Leo H. Evart Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Leo H. Evart Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 3.8% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $227.79. The stock had a trading volume of 52,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.62. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

