Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.32

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 74212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DRS

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 196.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.