Liberty Energy (LBRT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT):

10/23/2023 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Liberty Energy was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/19/2023 – Liberty Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

LBRT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 241,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Get Liberty Energy Inc alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,040,295.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 796,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,149,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,894. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,002,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,928,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 653,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 105,460 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.