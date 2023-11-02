Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,077 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 171,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.78.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $234,362.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,774 over the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

