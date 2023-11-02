Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$20.49 and last traded at C$20.19. 401,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 820,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.30.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.67.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

