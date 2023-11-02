Lincoln National Corp Acquires 21,636 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.06. 620,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

