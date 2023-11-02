Lincoln National Corp Acquires 32,762 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,762 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 104,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

MUB stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.05. 818,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,617. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $105.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

