Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,202,000 after purchasing an additional 835,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,979,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.98. 178,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,783. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

