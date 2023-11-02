Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $10.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.39. 4,550,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

