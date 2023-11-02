Lincoln National Corp Buys 14,554 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 169,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 123,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 65,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.74. 767,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,745. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

