Lincoln National Corp Buys 262 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 455,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

