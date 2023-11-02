Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,561 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.30% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 120,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,345,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.26. 97,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

