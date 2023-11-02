Lincoln National Corp Buys 4,917 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 7.20% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,512.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 44,790 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000.

NYSEARCA EJAN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.17. 5,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,748. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

